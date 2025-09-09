19 photos from Worthing United's clash with Infinity in SCFL Division 1

An early Thomas Tierney goal gave the Sidlesham-based visitors the victory with the Mavericks unable to find a reply.
League action continues for both sides on Saturday – with United going to Billingshurst and Infinity at home to AFC Walcountians.
See pictures by Stephwn Goodger from the Worthing United-Infinity clash on this page and those linked.
1. Worthing United v Infinity picctures by Stephen Goodger (15).jpeg
Worthing United v Infinity, SCFL Division 1 Photo: Stephen Goodger
Worthing United v Infinity, SCFL Division 1 Photo: Stephen Goodger
Worthing United v Infinity, SCFL Division 1 Photo: Stephen Goodger
Worthing United v Infinity, SCFL Division 1 Photo: Stephen Goodger