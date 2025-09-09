Worthing United v Infinity, SCFL Division 1placeholder image
Worthing United v Infinity, SCFL Division 1

19 photos from Worthing United's clash with Infinity in SCFL Division 1

By Steve Bone
Published 9th Sep 2025, 07:42 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 07:57 BST
Worthing United are sixth in Division 1 of the SCFL after slipping to their second defeat of the season, 1-0 at home to Infinity.

An early Thomas Tierney goal gave the Sidlesham-based visitors the victory with the Mavericks unable to find a reply.

League action continues for both sides on Saturday – with United going to Billingshurst and Infinity at home to AFC Walcountians.

See pictures by Stephwn Goodger from the Worthing United-Infinity clash on this page and those linked.

