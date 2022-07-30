Action from the Nyewood Lane pre-season friendly between Bognor Regis Town and Worthing, which finished 1-1 / Pictures: Lyn Phillis, Trevor Staff and Mike Gunn

19 pictures as Bognor and Worthing share spoils in pre-season friendly

Honours were even when old rivals Bognor Regis Town FC and Worthing FC met in a Friday night friendly at Nyewood Lane.

By Steve Bone
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 4:03 pm

Both sides have been winning almost every game in pre-season so a draw was perhaps no surprise. See pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked by Trevor Staff, Lyn Phillips and Mike Gunn.

