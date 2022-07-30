19 pictures as Bognor and Worthing share spoils in pre-season friendly

Both sides have been winning almost every game in pre-season so a draw was perhaps no surprise. See pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked by Trevor Staff, Lyn Phillips and Mike Gunn.
1.
Action from the Nyewood Lane pre-season friendly between Bognor Regis Town and Worthing, which finished 1-1 / Pictures: Lyn Phillis, Trevor Staff and Mike Gunn
2.
3.
4.
