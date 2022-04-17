19 pictures as Bognor Regis Town hit back to win at Merstham

Charlie Bel, Nathan Odokonyero and Dan Gifford were on target as Robbie Blake's team recovered from conceding to Erald Desa three minutes before half-time. It's the Rocks v the Rooks at Nyewood Lane on Easter Monday afternoon, but in the meantime enjoy pictures from Bognor's win at Merstham by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest from the Nye Camp in the Bognor Observer on Thursday.
1.
Action from the Rocks' 3-1 Isthmian premier win at Merstham - here is Charlie Bell scoring the first / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
2.
Action from the Rocks' 3-1 Isthmian premier win at Merstham - this is Nathan Odokonyero getting the second / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
3.
Action from the Rocks' 3-1 Isthmian premier win at Merstham - the Rocks' third, by Dan Gifford, flies in / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
4.
Action from the Rocks' 3-1 Isthmian premier win at Merstham / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff