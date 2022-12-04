19 pictures from Arundel FC v Worthing United in the SCFL Division 1 Cup
Arundel are into the next round of the Southern Combination League Division 1 Cup after getting the better of Worthing United at Mill Road.
By Steve Bone
3 hours ago
Updated
4th Dec 2022, 5:07pm
Harry Russell put the Mullets ahead early on and after Dan Hills equalised six minutes into the second half, Carl Brown got the goal that proved the winner. Check out Stephen Goodger’s pictures from the match on this page and those linked and see local football reports and reaction in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette, out on Thursday.
