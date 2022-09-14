Edit Account-Sign Out
Action from Worthing v Cheshunt in the National South

2-0 down - won 3-2: 26 pictures from Worthing's thrilling win over Cheshunt

Worthing came back from 2-0 down to beat Cheshunt 3-2 in a National League South classic at Woodside Road.

By Steve Bone
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 8:37 am

Two goals from Mo Jammeh and one from Sammie McLeod clinched Worthing’s first home win of their debut National League season, with all five goals coming in a breathless first half. It left Adam Hinshelwood’s team third in the table. Check out pictures by Mike Gunn from the win on this page and the ones linked.

National League SouthAdam Hinshelwood
