2-0 down - won 3-2: 26 pictures from Worthing's thrilling win over Cheshunt
Worthing came back from 2-0 down to beat Cheshunt 3-2 in a National League South classic at Woodside Road.
By Steve Bone
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 8:37 am
Two goals from Mo Jammeh and one from Sammie McLeod clinched Worthing’s first home win of their debut National League season, with all five goals coming in a breathless first half. It left Adam Hinshelwood’s team third in the table. Check out pictures by Mike Gunn from the win on this page and the ones linked.
