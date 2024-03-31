20 photos from an Easter Sussex derby - Lancing v Chichester City

A strike by ex-Lancing forward Mo Jammeh and what appeared to be an own goal by Nic D’Arienzo put fourth-placed City 2-0 up just before the half hour, and goals by Isaac Bello and Emmett Dunn doubled that in the second half.

Miles Rutherford’s Chi are now clear in fourth while Lancing are down to sixth, having been ousted from the play-off zone by another Sussex side, Three Bridges.

Lancing v Chichester City pictures by Stephen Goodger (6).JPG Action from Lancing v Chichester City in the Isthmian south east division Photo: Stephen Goodger

