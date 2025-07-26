20 pictures as East Dean continue West Sussex League season build-up facing Chichester Athletic

By Steve Bone
Published 26th Jul 2025, 20:14 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2025, 20:23 BST
East Dean lost 3-1 in a pre-season friendly at Chichester Athletic – but there were many learnings from the match for new boss Ben Kemp and the players.

This was only the Dean’s second friendly and the squad is coming together but Kemp and Co will look for more consistency over the 90 minutes.

Their goal came from Zane Williams from the spot.

See photos from the match by Roger Smith on this page and those linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page for all the pictures.

Dean ow focus on training in the week to work on things learned and have a trip to face Port Solent next week.

Chichester Athletic v East Dean, pre-season friendly

1. Chichester Athletic v East Dean pre-season friendly pictres by Roger Smith (11).JPG

Chichester Athletic v East Dean, pre-season friendly Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

Chichester Athletic v East Dean, pre-season friendly

2. Chichester Athletic v East Dean pre-season friendly pictres by Roger Smith (9).JPG

Chichester Athletic v East Dean, pre-season friendly Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

Chichester Athletic v East Dean, pre-season friendly

3. Chichester Athletic v East Dean pre-season friendly pictres by Roger Smith (10).JPG

Chichester Athletic v East Dean, pre-season friendly Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

Chichester Athletic v East Dean, pre-season friendly

4. Chichester Athletic v East Dean pre-season friendly pictres by Roger Smith (13).JPG

Chichester Athletic v East Dean, pre-season friendly Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:East DeanPort SolentObserver
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice