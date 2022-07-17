Action from Bognor's 3-1 friendly win at Gosport / Pictures: Martin Denyer and Tommy McMillan

20 pictures from a fine Bognor Regis Town win at Gosport

Here are the best of the pictures from Bognor Regis Town's 3-1 friendly win at Gosport - which made it two from two for Robbie Blake's team in the summer schedule so far.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 8:45 am

Tom Chalaye hit a hat-trick as Bognor turned on the style to claim victory over a strong Gosport Borough outfit at Privett Park on Friday night. The former Worthing attacker, 20, grabbed his first with a header from a well worked corner kick on 15 minutes before the home side pulled back a leveller just before the break through the lively Billie Busari. But Chalaye gave Robbie Blake's side the advantage once more on 48 minutes, charging down the dithering home keeper to force the ball over the line.

See pictures by Martin Denyer and Tommy McMillan on this page and the ones linked.

