20 pictures from a fine Bognor Regis Town win at Gosport

Tom Chalaye hit a hat-trick as Bognor turned on the style to claim victory over a strong Gosport Borough outfit at Privett Park on Friday night. The former Worthing attacker, 20, grabbed his first with a header from a well worked corner kick on 15 minutes before the home side pulled back a leveller just before the break through the lively Billie Busari. But Chalaye gave Robbie Blake's side the advantage once more on 48 minutes, charging down the dithering home keeper to force the ball over the line.