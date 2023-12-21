So now would be a great time to look back and reflect on the year just gone.It’s fair to say the highlight and monumental moment of the past twelve months was our 2-0 victory at Hartlepool which preserved Reds football league status. A status that came oh so close to ending, only saved by two Dom Telford moments, which in the end justified his huge wages. Dom may of moved on now but we will forever be thankful for his two priceless goals that day.The low point has to be the 6-0 reverse at Swindon at the end of August. A scoreline that nobody saw coming. Although the way Swindon are currently performing we will have a fantastic chance to put that right when the Robins visit the Broadfield Stadium on New Year’s Day.To my fellow Reds fans and our owners, of whom I truly believe have learnt many lessons over the past twelve months. Should we get the correct signings in January, then 2024 could be a very special year for Scott Lindsey’s Crawley Town.Merry Christmas one and all!#COYR