2024 has been an incredible year for Crawley Town and it was an honour for me to commentate of their glory

At that stage, the Play Offs were still a distant dream with Crawley sitting in 12th place in League 2 and yet here we are 12 months down the line with promotion to League 1 secured via a first ever trip to Wembley for the club.

People often ask me about my favourite goals or matches that I’ve commentated on, or favourite pieces of commentary from the last 12 months, but it’s difficult to narrow it down after such a momentous year like 2024.

The comeback at Bradford in January was incredible to kick start the year, 2-1 down with 5 minutes to play to then go on and win 4-2 was fantastic and I think I screamed “It’s in the net, it’s in the net” when Klaidi Lolos made it 4-2. Danilo Orsi’s winner at Plough Lane was also magical in a derby match as was Lolos’s Goal of the Season winner at Harrogate.

When Ade Adeyemo scored the winner at home against Notts County, I think people started to feel that something dreamlike was possibly in the air. Being 2-0 up inside 10 minutes away at Tranmere and then destroying Newport 4-0 at their own ground were also very special matches as was winning 4-1 at promotion contenders Mansfield but I guess the culmination of everything was the final 4 matches when Crawley secured a Play Off spot and I seem to remember shouting “Lift Off with Lolos” when Crawley made it 2-0 against Grimsby.

And then the Play Off games,,,Wow!!!

Words can’t describe how magical those games were and the win away at MK Dons was easily the best Crawley performance I’ve seen in my 6 years behind the mic. “Like a knife through butter” was how I described Orsi’s second goal and when you look back now, I don’t think The Red Devils were ever going to lose at Wembley and when the final whistle went I think I just about managed a “Mission Accomplished for Crawley” through the emotions of what I’d just witnessed.

The new season has been tough for everyone, pretty much a whole new squad from last year coupled with a new manager just a few games in has made life difficult so far and The Reds find themselves inside the bottom 4 heading in to a busy Festive period but performances and results like the one at Charlton in early December have me believing that Crawley will be playing League 1 football again next season and Rob Elliot and his squad easily have the talent to achieve this.

Let’s hope that 2025 is another year to remember for Crawley Town with more great goals and memorable matches and that I’m calling another Mission Accomplished moment come the end of the season.

Don’t forget that BBC Radio Sussex and BBC Radio Surrey has updates on all Crawley Town and other local matches from 2pm every Saturday afternoon on Saturday Sport as well as a look ahead to the weekend’s action in the Weekend Warm Up at 6pm on Friday nights.

1 . A year commentating on Crawley Town Gary Smith with his seat at Wembley for the League Two Play-off Final | Picture: submitted Photo: submitted

2 . A year commentating on Crawley Town Gary Smith and ark Dunford at the Valley, where Crawley beat Charlton 2--1 | Picture: submitted Photo: submitted

3 . A year commentating on Crawley Town Gary Smith with the League Two Play-off Trophy | Picture: submitted Photo: submitted