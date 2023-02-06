21 pictures as Shoreham FC extend their league lead with a 3-2 win at Worthing United
Shoreham FC are seven points clear at the top of division one of the SCFL after a 3-2 win at Worthing United.
Danny Jones fired an injury time winner for Michael Death’s side after goals by Marcus Richmond and Tom Shelley had earlier put them 1-0 then pulled it back to 2-2, either side of Dan Hills and Joe Kinsman netting for the Mavericks.
Worthing are ninth but the Musselmen are looking good for promotion to the premier division.
Check out Stephen Goodger’s pictures from the match at Lyons Way on this page and the ones linked.