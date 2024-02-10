BREAKING
Action from the Rocks' Isthmian premier division clash with CheshuntAction from the Rocks' Isthmian premier division clash with Cheshunt
Action from the Rocks' Isthmian premier division clash with Cheshunt

21 pictures from a Rocks v Cheshunt clash watched by more than 1,000 fans

Bognor Regis Town broke the four-figure crowd barrier – but couldn’t quite give their fans a seventh straiht league victory.
By Steve Bone
Published 10th Feb 2024, 19:47 GMT

Jasper Mather’s second half goal looked to have put them on their way to victory as their play-off bid gathers pace, but visitors Cheshunt spoiled the party with a league equaliser.

Nevertheless the Rocks are nicely perched just outside the top five – and the size of the crowd was a real plus for them.

See pictures by Trevor Staff, Lyn Phillips and Tommy McMillan on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest from the Nye Camp in the Bognor Observer – out on Thursday.

Action from the Rocks' Isthmian premier division clash with Cheshunt

1. Rocks v Cheshunt pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff (10).jpg

Action from the Rocks' Isthmian premier division clash with Cheshunt Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Action from the Rocks' Isthmian premier division clash with Cheshunt

2. Rocks v Cheshunt pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff (12).jpg

Action from the Rocks' Isthmian premier division clash with Cheshunt Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Action from the Rocks' Isthmian premier division clash with Cheshunt

3. Rocks v Cheshunt pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff (9).jpg

Action from the Rocks' Isthmian premier division clash with Cheshunt Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Action from the Rocks' Isthmian premier division clash with Cheshunt

4. Rocks v Cheshunt pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff (1).jpg

Action from the Rocks' Isthmian premier division clash with Cheshunt Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Bognor Regis Town