21 pictures from a Rocks v Cheshunt clash watched by more than 1,000 fans

Jasper Mather’s second half goal looked to have put them on their way to victory as their play-off bid gathers pace, but visitors Cheshunt spoiled the party with a league equaliser.

Nevertheless the Rocks are nicely perched just outside the top five – and the size of the crowd was a real plus for them.

See pictures by Trevor Staff, Lyn Phillips and Tommy McMillan on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest from the Nye Camp in the Bognor Observer – out on Thursday.

Action from the Rocks' Isthmian premier division clash with Cheshunt Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

