22 photos as Littlehampton Town open their new stand and play Bognor Regis Town

Newly elected local MP Alison Griffiths was present to help Rocks and FA stalwart Jack Pearce open the new stand before kick-off on a day when the Golds put on a range of other family entertainment.

The stand has replaced the old grandstand which needed to be replaced to help Littlehampton meet step four ground-grading requirements.

On the pitchm it finished Littlehampton Town 1 Bognor Regis Town 3. Jasper Mather got two for the Rocks and Lucas Pattenden got the other. Nathan Cooper was on target for the Golds.

The Rocks head to Moneyfields on Tuesday night, when Littlehampton make the short trip to Wick.

