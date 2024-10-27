22 photos as Pagham beat Loxwood in another of the Sussex Groundhop matches

Jason Mines’ troops ran out 3-2 winners in the SCFL premier division clash which, thanks to the groundhoppers, on day three of their SCFL jaunt, was played in front of a larger-than-normal crowd.
See Roger Smith’s pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page. Get the local football action in the Observer, out on Thursday.
1. Pagham v Loxwood on Sussex 2024 Groundhop weekend pictures by Roger Smith (14).JPG
Pagham v Loxwood as part of the 2024 Sussex Groundhop Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith
2. Pagham v Loxwood on Sussex 2024 Groundhop weekend pictures by Roger Smith (22).JPG
Pagham v Loxwood as part of the 2024 Sussex Groundhop Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith
3. Pagham v Loxwood on Sussex 2024 Groundhop weekend pictures by Roger Smith (1).JPG
Pagham v Loxwood as part of the 2024 Sussex Groundhop Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith
4. Pagham v Loxwood on Sussex 2024 Groundhop weekend pictures by Roger Smith (20).JPG
Pagham v Loxwood as part of the 2024 Sussex Groundhop Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.