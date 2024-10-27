Pagham v Loxwood as part of the 2024 Sussex GroundhopPagham v Loxwood as part of the 2024 Sussex Groundhop
Pagham v Loxwood as part of the 2024 Sussex Groundhop

22 photos as Pagham beat Loxwood in another of the Sussex Groundhop matches

By Steve Bone
Published 27th Oct 2024, 16:01 BST
Pagham’s Nyetimber Lane ground was the fifth of six venues for the 2024 Sussex Groundhop devotees – and they were treated to a five-goal thriller in the Sunday morning sunshine.

Jason Mines’ troops ran out 3-2 winners in the SCFL premier division clash which, thanks to the groundhoppers, on day three of their SCFL jaunt, was played in front of a larger-than-normal crowd.

See Roger Smith’s pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page. Get the local football action in the Observer, out on Thursday.

1. Pagham v Loxwood on Sussex 2024 Groundhop weekend pictures by Roger Smith (14).JPG

Pagham v Loxwood as part of the 2024 Sussex Groundhop Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

2. Pagham v Loxwood on Sussex 2024 Groundhop weekend pictures by Roger Smith (22).JPG

Pagham v Loxwood as part of the 2024 Sussex Groundhop Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

3. Pagham v Loxwood on Sussex 2024 Groundhop weekend pictures by Roger Smith (1).JPG

Pagham v Loxwood as part of the 2024 Sussex Groundhop Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

4. Pagham v Loxwood on Sussex 2024 Groundhop weekend pictures by Roger Smith (20).JPG

Pagham v Loxwood as part of the 2024 Sussex Groundhop Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

