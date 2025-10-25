Pagham FC v Lingfield FC, SCFL premier divisionplaceholder image
Pagham FC v Lingfield FC, SCFL premier division

22 photos as Pagham prove too strong for Lingfield

By Steve Bone
Published 25th Oct 2025, 19:49 BST
Pagham proved too strong for Lingfield at Nyetimber Lane – beating their visitors 3-0 to go fifth in the SCFL premier division table.

It was a fourth win in five league games for Lemmy Even’s side and sent the home crowd home delighted with the afternoon’s entertainment.

Two of the Lions’ goals came when they were down to 10 men after a sin-binning.

See pictures by Roger Smith on this page and those linked (or just by scrolling down the single page if you’re on the Observer app) and get a local football round-up in the Bognor Observer, out on Thursday.

1. Pagham FC v Lingfield FC pictures by Roger Smith (13).JPG

Pagham FC v Lingfield FC, SCFL premier division Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

2. Pagham FC v Lingfield FC pictures by Roger Smith (5).JPG

Pagham FC v Lingfield FC, SCFL premier division Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

3. Pagham FC v Lingfield FC pictures by Roger Smith (12).JPG

Pagham FC v Lingfield FC, SCFL premier division Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

4. Pagham FC v Lingfield FC pictures by Roger Smith (10).JPG

Pagham FC v Lingfield FC, SCFL premier division Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

