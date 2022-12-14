22 photos from Eastbourne Borough's stunning 2-0 success away to National South leaders Ebbsfleet

Edit Account-Sign Out
Action from Eastbourne Borough's superb 2-0 National League South win away to leaders Ebbsfleet

Eastbourne Borough won away to National League South leaders Ebbsfleet for the second time in a matter of weeks.

By Steve Bone
8 hours ago

After their recent 1-0 win there in the FA Trophy, Danny Bloor's men went back on a freezing night and repeated the trick – this time winning 2-0 to move into the league play-off zone.

Jake Hutchinson got both the goals from Chris Whelpdale set-ups to leave the hardy travelling fans and everyone connected with the Sports jubilant. See Lydia and Nick Redman’s pictures from a famous win on this page and the ones linked.

1. Ebbsfleet v Eastbourne Boro in National South pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (2).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

2. Ebbsfleet v Eastbourne Boro in National South pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (8).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

3. Ebbsfleet v Eastbourne Boro in National South pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (6).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

4. Ebbsfleet v Eastbourne Boro in National South pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (13).jpg

Photo: Trevor Round:Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne BoroughDanny Bloor