22 photos from Eastbourne Borough's stunning 2-0 success away to National South leaders Ebbsfleet

Eastbourne Borough won away to National League South leaders Ebbsfleet for the second time in a matter of weeks.
After their recent 1-0 win there in the FA Trophy, Danny Bloor's men went back on a freezing night and repeated the trick – this time winning 2-0 to move into the league play-off zone.
Jake Hutchinson got both the goals from Chris Whelpdale set-ups to leave the hardy travelling fans and everyone connected with the Sports jubilant. See Lydia and Nick Redman’s pictures from a famous win on this page and the ones linked.
1. Ebbsfleet v Eastbourne Boro in National South pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (2).jpg
Action from Eastbourne Borough's superb 2-0 National League South win away to leaders Ebbsfleet
Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman
2. Ebbsfleet v Eastbourne Boro in National South pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (8).jpg
Action from Eastbourne Borough's superb 2-0 National League South win away to leaders Ebbsfleet
Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman
3. Ebbsfleet v Eastbourne Boro in National South pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (6).jpg
Action from Eastbourne Borough's superb 2-0 National League South win away to leaders Ebbsfleet
Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman
4. Ebbsfleet v Eastbourne Boro in National South pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (13).jpg
Action from Eastbourne Borough's superb 2-0 National League South win away to leaders Ebbsfleet
Photo: Trevor Round:Lydia and Nick Redman