22 photos from win at Newhaven that's taken Steyning Town to brink of SCFL title and promotion

Steyning Town’s 4-0 win away to closest rivals Newhaven means they will be SCFL premier champions – and promoted to step four of the non-league pyramid – if they win their final game, at home to AFC Uckfield on April 27.

But they will be crowned before that if Crowborough – now the only other side who can catch them – drop three points or more in their two games in hand, which come at Crawley Down Gatwick this Tuesday and at Midhurst on Saturday.

The Crows’ final game is at home to Shoreham on April 27.

At Newhaven, Steyning’s goals came from Harry Shooman (2), Mark Goldson and a Charlie Weller worldie.

See pictures from the game at Fort Road on this page and the ones linked.

1 . Newhaven v Steyning Town pictures by Paul Trunfull (3).jpg Action from Newhaven v Steyning in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

2 . Newhaven v Steyning Town pictures by Paul Trunfull (17).jpg Action from Newhaven v Steyning in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

3 . Newhaven v Steyning Town pictures by Paul Trunfull (20).jpg Action from Newhaven v Steyning in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull