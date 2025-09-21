22 pictures as Dorking Wanderers B are beaten by Pagham

It finished 2-0 to the SCFL premier side against their Division 1 visitors, giving Lemmy Ewen’s team a place in the fourth round.
See pictures from the match – by Roger Smith – on this page and those linked, or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page.
1. Pagham FC v Dorking Wanderers B pictures by Roger Smith (4).JPG
Pagham v Dorking Wanderers B, Peter Bentley Cup third round Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith
2. Pagham FC v Dorking Wanderers B pictures by Roger Smith (3).jpg
3. Pagham FC v Dorking Wanderers B pictures by Roger Smith (2).JPG
4. Pagham FC v Dorking Wanderers B pictures by Roger Smith (5).JPG
