Pagham v Dorking Wanderers B, Peter Bentley Cup third roundplaceholder image
Pagham v Dorking Wanderers B, Peter Bentley Cup third round

22 pictures as Dorking Wanderers B are beaten by Pagham

By Steve Bone
Published 21st Sep 2025, 09:39 BST
Pagham beat Dorking Wanderers B in the third round of the Peter Bentley Cup at Nyetimber Lane.

It finished 2-0 to the SCFL premier side against their Division 1 visitors, giving Lemmy Ewen’s team a place in the fourth round.

See pictures from the match – by Roger Smith – on this page and those linked, or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page.

Pagham v Dorking Wanderers B, Peter Bentley Cup third round

1. Pagham FC v Dorking Wanderers B pictures by Roger Smith (4).JPG

Pagham v Dorking Wanderers B, Peter Bentley Cup third round Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

Pagham v Dorking Wanderers B, Peter Bentley Cup third round

2. Pagham FC v Dorking Wanderers B pictures by Roger Smith (3).jpg

Pagham v Dorking Wanderers B, Peter Bentley Cup third round Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

Pagham v Dorking Wanderers B, Peter Bentley Cup third round

3. Pagham FC v Dorking Wanderers B pictures by Roger Smith (2).JPG

Pagham v Dorking Wanderers B, Peter Bentley Cup third round Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

Pagham v Dorking Wanderers B, Peter Bentley Cup third round

4. Pagham FC v Dorking Wanderers B pictures by Roger Smith (5).JPG

Pagham v Dorking Wanderers B, Peter Bentley Cup third round Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Division 1SCFLObserverRoger Smith
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice