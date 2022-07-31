Action and celebrations from Eastbourne Borough's 3-1 friendly win over East Grinstead Town / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman

22 pictures as Eastbourne Borough beat East Grinstead

With a week to go before Eastbourne Boroough's National League South campaign starts, they notched another friendly win in front of the Priory Lane faithful - this one a 3-1 success versus East Grinstead.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 11:41 am
Updated Sunday, 31st July 2022, 11:43 am

Borough have one more warm-up game left - and it brings League One Lincoln City to the Lane on Tuesday night for a game arranged as part of striker Charley Kendall's transfer to the Imps. It's a 7pm start - cash or Card on the turnstile., £10 adult, £5 concessions, under016s free. Meantime check out Lydia and Nick Redman's pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked.

1. Eastbourne Borough v East Grinstead Town in pictures

Action and celebrations from Eastbourne Borough's 3-1 friendly win over East Grinstead Town / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo Sales

2.

Action and celebrations from Eastbourne Borough's 3-1 friendly win over East Grinstead Town / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo Sales

3.

Action and celebrations from Eastbourne Borough's 3-1 friendly win over East Grinstead Town / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo Sales

4.

Action and celebrations from Eastbourne Borough's 3-1 friendly win over East Grinstead Town / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo Sales
Eastbourne BoroughEast GrinsteadNational League SouthLeague OneLincoln City
Next Page
Page 1 of 6