22 pictures as Eastbourne Borough beat East Grinstead

Borough have one more warm-up game left - and it brings League One Lincoln City to the Lane on Tuesday night for a game arranged as part of striker Charley Kendall's transfer to the Imps. It's a 7pm start - cash or Card on the turnstile., £10 adult, £5 concessions, under016s free. Meantime check out Lydia and Nick Redman's pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked.