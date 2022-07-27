Action and Worthing celebrations from their 3-0 win over Horsham at Woodside in this year's Isthmian League charity shield match / Pictures: Mike Gunn

22 pictures as Worthing FC beat Horsham to win Isthmian charity shield

Isthmian League champions Worthing were too strong for league cup holders Horsham as the rivals met for the Isthmian charity shield at Woodside Road.

By Steve Bone
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 8:20 pm
Updated Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 8:25 pm

Worthing ran out 3-0 winners - the latest in an impressive run of pre-season results for Adam Hinshelwood's side. Check out pictures from the triumph on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest from the Worthing squad in this week's Worthing Herald - and the thoughts of Hornets boss Dom Di Paola in the County Times.

