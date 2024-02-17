23 great photos of another Worthing win - and another Ollie Pearce hat-trick

Danny Cashman gave the Rebels an early lead before Pearce took over again – taking his league tally to 32 in 31 games, and 17 in his past nine – with one goal before the break and two more in the second half.

Malachi Linton got one back for the Terrras but the points were in the bag again. The win came despite an early red card for Reuben Livesey-Austin and a late one for Joel Colbran.

It means Worthing remain five points clear in second place – and they’re now 12 points clear of Hampton, the highest-placed side outside the play=offs.

See pictures by Mike Gunn on this page and the ones linked and get the latest from Woodside Road in the Herald, out on Thursday.

