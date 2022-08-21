23 photos as Eastbourne Borough beaten at Hungerford

Edit Account-Sign Out
It's proving a tough start to the National League South season for Danny Bloor's Eastbourne Borough - Hungerford inflicted their third defeat in eight days on Saturday.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 2:30 pm

Ex-Eastbourne Borough player Joel Rollinson opened the scoring early and Rhys Tyler made it 2-0 after the break. See pictures from the fruitless afternoon for Borough - taken by Nick and Lydia Redman - on this page and those linked from it. Get the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald every Friday.

