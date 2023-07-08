23 photos as new-look Bognor Regis Town start pre-season with win at Horndean

So far, so good. Robbie Blake will be happy with his troops’ first pre-season friendly – in which a team containing plenty of new faces and one or two mystery figures won 4-0 at Horndean.
Goals from Tommy Lee Higgs, Jasper Mather, an unnamed trialist and Sam De St Croix earned the Rocks a comfortable win on their annual visit to play Michael Birmingham’s team – who have been moved into the Isthmian south east division after winning promotion from the Wessex League and will therefore be facing the likes of Chichester City and Littlehampton this season.
As for the Rocks, they now turn their attentions to their prestige friendly versus Pompey at Nyewood Lane on Tuesday (July 11) evening.
Check out Tommy McMillan’s pictures from Horndean v Rocks on this page and the ones linked.
1. Horndean v Rocks pre-season friendly pictures by Tommy McMillan (1).jpg
Action from the Rocks' 4-0 win at Horndean in their opening pre-season friendly Photo: Adam Holt:Tommy McMillan
2. Horndean v Rocks pre-season friendly pictures by Tommy McMillan (25).jpg
Action from the Rocks' 4-0 win at Horndean in their opening pre-season friendly Photo: Adam Holt:Tommy McMillan
3. Horndean v Rocks pre-season friendly pictures by Tommy McMillan (24).jpg
Action from the Rocks' 4-0 win at Horndean in their opening pre-season friendly Photo: Adam Holt:Tommy McMillan
4. Horndean v Rocks pre-season friendly pictures by Tommy McMillan (23).jpg
Action from the Rocks' 4-0 win at Horndean in their opening pre-season friendly Photo: Adam Holt:Tommy McMillan