23 photos from Bognor Regis Town’s friendly win at Chichester City

It was a morale booster for Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell’s side at the end of a week in which they’d had to call off a friendly because of injury problems that have hit their build-up to their Isthmian south central campaign.

And it was Chi City’s first pre-season loss as they work towards their second season in the Isthmian premier.

There was a good-sized crowd at Oaklands Park for the Friday night fixture – which was also useful for the Rocks as they’ll be getting used to the ground, where they will be playing home games until their new 3G pitch is ready.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Tommy McMillan from Chi City-Rocks on this page and those linked – or if you're on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page. Get the latest on both sides' build-ups to the league season in the Observer, out Thursday.

