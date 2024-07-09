Haywards Heath Town v Eastbourne Borough pre-season friendlyHaywards Heath Town v Eastbourne Borough pre-season friendly
23 photos from Eastbourne Borough’s pre-season opener at Haywards Heath Town

By Steve Bone
Published 9th Jul 2024, 08:39 BST
Football’s back and Eastbourne Borough paid a visit to Haywards Heath Town to get their pre-season fixtures under way.

Adam Murray’s National League South side won 2-0 but it was a useful workout for both the Sports and for Naim Rouane’s Heath, who are building up towards another season in the SCFL premier division.

Both goals came in the first half.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from the friendly on this page and the ones linked – and get all the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald on Friday, and catch up with Naim Rouane’s views on the Blues’ build-up in the Mid Sussex Times, out on Thursday.

