23 photos from Hassocks' seventh win a row - a victory at Peacehaven and Telscombe

Hassocks have gone level on points with Southern Combination premier division leaders Newhaven thanks to their seventh successive win.
By Steve Bone
Published 12th Feb 2024, 09:58 GMT

A Bradley Tighe strike and an own goal secure a 2-1 win away to Peacehaven and Telscombe – the seventh win in a row equalling the club record in senior football. It was only their second league win at the Sports Park this century.

Ross Barclay got a late consolation for Peacehaven, who remain eighth in the table.

See pictures by Paul Trunfull on this page and the ones linked – and get Hassocks boss James Westlake’s take on the Robins’ run in the Mid Sussex Times and on this website later in the week.

Action from Peacehaven and Telsocmbe's 2-1 defeat at home to Hassocks in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Action from Peacehaven and Telsocmbe's 2-1 defeat at home to Hassocks in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Action from Peacehaven and Telsocmbe's 2-1 defeat at home to Hassocks in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Action from Peacehaven and Telsocmbe's 2-1 defeat at home to Hassocks in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

