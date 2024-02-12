23 photos from Hassocks' seventh win a row - a victory at Peacehaven and Telscombe

A Bradley Tighe strike and an own goal secure a 2-1 win away to Peacehaven and Telscombe – the seventh win in a row equalling the club record in senior football. It was only their second league win at the Sports Park this century.

Ross Barclay got a late consolation for Peacehaven, who remain eighth in the table.

See pictures by Paul Trunfull on this page and the ones linked – and get Hassocks boss James Westlake’s take on the Robins’ run in the Mid Sussex Times and on this website later in the week.

1 . Peacehaven and Telscombe v Hassocks pictures by Paul Trunfull (9).jpg Action from Peacehaven and Telsocmbe's 2-1 defeat at home to Hassocks in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

2 . Peacehaven and Telscombe v Hassocks pictures by Paul Trunfull (16).jpg Action from Peacehaven and Telsocmbe's 2-1 defeat at home to Hassocks in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

3 . Peacehaven and Telscombe v Hassocks pictures by Paul Trunfull (15).jpg Action from Peacehaven and Telsocmbe's 2-1 defeat at home to Hassocks in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

4 . Peacehaven and Telscombe v Hassocks pictures by Paul Trunfull (7).jpg Action from Peacehaven and Telsocmbe's 2-1 defeat at home to Hassocks in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull