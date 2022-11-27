Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Action from Worthing FC's 3-1 home defeat to Chelmsford in the National League South at Woodside Road

23 pictures as Worthing FC take on Chelmsford City in National League South

Worthing FC slipped to a rare home defeat as Chelmsford City won 3-1 at Woodside Road.

By Steve Bone
36 minutes ago

A Callum Kealy goal gave the Rebels hope after they went 2-0 down but the Essex men clinched the win with a third in the second half. It’s only a third league loss of the season for Worthing, who remain in the play-off places. Check out Mike Gunn’s pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest from Woodside Road in the Herald on Thursday.

1. Worthing v Chelmsford pictures by Mike Gunn (1).jpg

Action from Worthing FC's 3-1 home defeat to Chelmsford in the National League South at Woodside Road

Photo: Mike Gunn

Photo Sales

2. Worthing v Chelmsford pictures by Mike Gunn (23).jpg

Action from Worthing FC's 3-1 home defeat to Chelmsford in the National League South at Woodside Road

Photo: Mike Gunn

Photo Sales

3. Worthing v Chelmsford pictures by Mike Gunn (22).jpg

Action from Worthing FC's 3-1 home defeat to Chelmsford in the National League South at Woodside Road

Photo: Mike Gunn

Photo Sales

4. Worthing v Chelmsford pictures by Mike Gunn (20).jpg

Action from Worthing FC's 3-1 home defeat to Chelmsford in the National League South at Woodside Road

Photo: Mike Gunn

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Worthing FCEssex