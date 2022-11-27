23 pictures as Worthing FC take on Chelmsford City in National League South
Worthing FC slipped to a rare home defeat as Chelmsford City won 3-1 at Woodside Road.
By Steve Bone
36 minutes ago
A Callum Kealy goal gave the Rebels hope after they went 2-0 down but the Essex men clinched the win with a third in the second half. It’s only a third league loss of the season for Worthing, who remain in the play-off places. Check out Mike Gunn’s pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest from Woodside Road in the Herald on Thursday.
