23 pictures from a 4-4 draw between Littlehampton Town and Hythe Town

Jordan Layton and Dave Herbert put the Marigolds 2-1 up within 10 minutes after they’’d conceded first and in the second half Nodirbek Bobomurodov and – in the dyming minutes – Dion Jarvis rescued them from being 3-2 and 4-3 down as they claimed a valuable point.

Littlehampton sit 15th in the table, with still some work to do to make sure they stay up – and they’re in the Sussex Senior Cup semi-finals after beating Bognor 6-1 last week – meaning Sportsfield fans have seen 15 goals fly in during the past two games.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the 4-4 draw with Hythe on this page and the ones linked.

