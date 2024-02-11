BREAKING
Action from Littlehampton Town's 4-4 draw with Hythe Town at The SportsfieldAction from Littlehampton Town's 4-4 draw with Hythe Town at The Sportsfield
Action from Littlehampton Town's 4-4 draw with Hythe Town at The Sportsfield

23 pictures from a 4-4 draw between Littlehampton Town and Hythe Town

Littlehampton Town are rivalling Worthing FC in the entertainment stakes at The Sportsfield – their latest Isthmian south east outing seeing Mitch Hand and George Gaskin’s team come from behind three times to grab a 4-4 draw with Hythe.
By Steve Bone
Published 11th Feb 2024, 18:19 GMT

Jordan Layton and Dave Herbert put the Marigolds 2-1 up within 10 minutes after they’’d conceded first and in the second half Nodirbek Bobomurodov and – in the dyming minutes – Dion Jarvis rescued them from being 3-2 and 4-3 down as they claimed a valuable point.

Littlehampton sit 15th in the table, with still some work to do to make sure they stay up – and they’re in the Sussex Senior Cup semi-finals after beating Bognor 6-1 last week – meaning Sportsfield fans have seen 15 goals fly in during the past two games.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the 4-4 draw with Hythe on this page and the ones linked.

Action from Littlehampton Town's 4-4 draw with Hythe Town at The Sportsfield

1. Littlehampton Town v Hythe Town pictures by Stephen Goodger (15).JPG

Action from Littlehampton Town's 4-4 draw with Hythe Town at The Sportsfield Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Littlehampton Town's 4-4 draw with Hythe Town at The Sportsfield

2. Littlehampton Town v Hythe Town pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).JPG

Action from Littlehampton Town's 4-4 draw with Hythe Town at The Sportsfield Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Littlehampton Town's 4-4 draw with Hythe Town at The Sportsfield

3. Littlehampton Town v Hythe Town pictures by Stephen Goodger (23).JPG

Action from Littlehampton Town's 4-4 draw with Hythe Town at The Sportsfield Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Littlehampton Town's 4-4 draw with Hythe Town at The Sportsfield

4. Littlehampton Town v Hythe Town pictures by Stephen Goodger (24).JPG

Action from Littlehampton Town's 4-4 draw with Hythe Town at The Sportsfield Photo: Stephen Goodger

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Worthing FC