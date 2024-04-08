Action from Selsey v Banstead Athletic in Division 1 of the Southern Combination LeagueAction from Selsey v Banstead Athletic in Division 1 of the Southern Combination League
23 pictures from Selsey v Banstead in the SCFL

Selsey remain sixth in Division 1 of the Southern Combination League after a 1-1 draw at home to Banstead Athletic.
By Steve Bone
Published 8th Apr 2024, 13:00 BST

Evan Harris got the goal for Daren Pearce’s team, who still have hopes of finishing in the top five to secure a play-off place. They face a game critical to those hopes on Tuesday night (April 9) when they go to Wick – who are fifth at present.

See pictures by Roger Smith from Selsey-Banstead on this page and the ones linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page.

1. Selsey v Banstead Athletic pictures by Roger Smith (1).JPG

2. Selsey v Banstead Athletic pictures by Roger Smith (24).JPG

3. Selsey v Banstead Athletic pictures by Roger Smith (23).JPG

4. Selsey v Banstead Athletic pictures by Roger Smith (21).JPG

