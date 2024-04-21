23 pictures from Worthing's win over Weston that clinched a home National South play-off semi-final

It was another goal-feast at a packed Woodside Road that did it, with Weston not letting the Rebels have it all their own way, scoring first and levelling at 2-2 before Aarran Racine’s team powered on to victory.

Brad Dolaghan, scoring for the fifth game in a row, Jack Spong, Ollie Pearce, with his 40th goal of the season and Joel Colbran were the scorers in a victory that left Worthing third in the final table and looking forward to a play-off semi-final at home to r Maidstone United or Aveley next Sunday (April 28).

Saturday’s game was watched by Hardest Geezer’ Russ Cook – the Worthing man who’s just back from becoming the first person to run the length of Africa – and was today (Sunday) warming down with a gentle jog, aka the London Marathon.

See pictures by Mike Gunn from Worthing 4 Weston 2 on this page and the ones linked.

1 . Worthing v Weston-super-Mare pictures by Mike Gunn (33).jpg Action and celebrations from Worthing's win over Weston-super-Mare Photo: Mike Gunn

2 . Worthing v Weston-super-Mare pictures by Mike Gunn (37).jpg Action and celebrations from Worthing's win over Weston-super-Mare Photo: MIKE GUNN:Mike Gunn

3 . Worthing v Weston-super-Mare pictures by Mike Gunn (38).jpg Action and celebrations from Worthing's win over Weston-super-Mare Photo: MIKE GUNN:Mike Gunn

4 . Worthing v Weston-super-Mare pictures by Mike Gunn (36).jpg Action and celebrations from Worthing's win over Weston-super-Mare Photo: MIKE GUNN:Mike Gunn