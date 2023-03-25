Edit Account-Sign Out
Action and goal celebrations from Worthing FC's 3-2 National South win over Havant and Waterlooville at Woodside Road
24 great photos from Worthing's vital National League South win over Havant and Waterlooville

Worthing got back to winning ways at the most crucial of times – beating Havant and Waterlooville 3-2 at Woodside Road to get their National South play-off campaign firing again versus one of their rivals.

By Steve Bone
Published 25th Mar 2023, 21:04 GMT

After three straight defeats, completing the double over the Hawks is huge for the Rebels and moves them up to sixth in the table – when a defeat would have dropped them out of the play-off zone.

Mo Faal’s goal gave Havant a 1-0 interval lead but Davide Rodari levelled nine minutes into the second half and an Ollie Pearce penalty – his 19th goal of the season – put Worthing ahead with nine minutes left. A Kane Wills strike five minutes later seemed to have made it safe although Jake McCarthy netted Havant’s second to make Worthing sweat.

Get Adam Hinshelwood’s view in the Worthing Herald on Thursday and on this website during the week, and see Mike Gunn’s fantastic gallery from the match on this page and the ones linked.

1. Worthing 3 Havant and Waterlooville 2 in pictures by Mike Gunn (31).jpg

2. Worthing 3 Havant and Waterlooville 2 in pictures by Mike Gunn (32).jpg

3. Worthing 3 Havant and Waterlooville 2 in pictures by Mike Gunn (29).jpg

4. Worthing 3 Havant and Waterlooville 2 in pictures by Mike Gunn (30).jpg

