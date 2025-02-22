Rocks v Bowers and Pitsea, Isthmian premier divisionRocks v Bowers and Pitsea, Isthmian premier division
Rocks v Bowers and Pitsea, Isthmian premier division

24 photos as Bognor Regis Town keep Great Escape hopes alive

By Steve Bone
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 19:45 BST
Updated 23rd Feb 2025, 13:48 BST
The Rocks are alive and kicking – at least for now. A vital win over bottom side Bowers and Pitsea at Nyewood Lane, their second straight victory, has kept alive their hopes of pulling off what would be a great escape in the Isthmian premier division relegation battle.

Tommy-Lee Higgs’ penalty just before half-time was the only goal of a game in which the Rocks were the better side and could have won by more.

Thwy are still one off the bottom but are now only 10 points off safety, with ten games to go.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and David Richardson on this page and those linked, or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page. And get the latest from the Nye Camp in the Bognor Observer, out on Thursday.

Rocks v Bowers and Pitsea, Isthmian premier division

1. Lyn Phillips

Rocks v Bowers and Pitsea, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Rocks v Bowers and Pitsea, Isthmian premier division

2. Trevor Staff

Rocks v Bowers and Pitsea, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Rocks v Bowers and Pitsea, Isthmian premier division

3. Lyn Phillips

Rocks v Bowers and Pitsea, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Rocks v Bowers and Pitsea, Isthmian premier division

4. Trevor Staff

Rocks v Bowers and Pitsea, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

