24 photos as Eastbourne Borough and Dartford share spoils under the Priory Lane lights

Fletcher Holman scored a goal-of-the-season contender to put Eastbourne Borough ahead against Dartford at Priory Lane – but the Sports had to settle for a point.

A 1,300-strong crowd was gripped by a desperately close contest, a clash of styles, and a contest in the balance until the very last kick, writes Kevin Anderson.

The Darts made their mark early, and ruthlessly. In the 21st minute, a scything tackle by defender Joash Nembhard – earning a yellow card – left Eastbourne’s most potent attacker, Leone Gravata, in a heap and promptly substituted. And a string of heavy challenges followed.

But three minutes after half-time, young Holman produced a wonder goal. Pinching possession on half-way from a Dartford defender, he raced clear with pace and control, turned the last man inside out, and fired low into the bottom corner.

The Kent side powered back and equalised on 63 minutes through Brandon Braizey’s outstanding solo goal, and so it finished.

See Lydia and Nick Redman’s pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked – and hear from Borough’s manager and captain in Friday’s Eastbourne Herald.

