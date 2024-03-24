Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 draw at Slough TownAction from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 draw at Slough Town
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 draw at Slough Town

24 photos as Eastbourne Borough's relegation battlers gain valuable point at Slough Town

It was a point and not three – but it could be one that proves vital in Eastbourne Borough’s battle to stay in National League South.
By Steve Bone
Published 24th Mar 2024, 12:38 GMT

That was the feeling after the Sports came home from Slough Town after a 1-1 draw which moved them to within two points of going clear of the bottom four.

Moussa Diarra’s early strike put Borough ahead but Leon Chambers-Parillon’s header ten minutes from time earning the hosts a point.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from the match on this page and those linked and get all the Borough latest in the Herald – out every Friday.

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 draw at Slough Town

1. Slough Town v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (32).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 draw at Slough Town Photo: Lydia Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 draw at Slough Town

2. Slough Town v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (9).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 draw at Slough Town Photo: Lydia Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 draw at Slough Town

3. Slough Town v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (18).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 draw at Slough Town Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 draw at Slough Town

4. Slough Town v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (33).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 draw at Slough Town Photo: Lydia Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Eastbourne BoroughNational League South