24 photos as Peacehaven & Telscombe share SCFL spoils with Steyning Town

Peacehaven and Telscombe remain fourth in the SCFL premier division and Steyning Town fifth after the teams drew 1-1 on Saturday.
By Steve Bone
Published 8th Jan 2024, 10:14 GMT

Emmanuel Osei-Asomah equalised for The Tye after Town had taken the lead through Joe Radley-Martin.

See pictures from the match – taken by Paul Trunfull – on this page and the ones linked.

Photo: Paul Trunfull

Photo: Paul Trunfull

Photo: Paul Trunfull

Photo: Paul Trunfull

