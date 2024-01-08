24 photos as Peacehaven & Telscombe share SCFL spoils with Steyning Town

Peacehaven and Telscombe remain fourth in the SCFL premier division and Steyning Town fifth after the teams drew 1-1 on Saturday.
Emmanuel Osei-Asomah equalised for The Tye after Town had taken the lead through Joe Radley-Martin.
See pictures from the match – taken by Paul Trunfull – on this page and the ones linked.
1. Peacehaven v Steyning Town pics by Paul Trunfull (13).jpg
Peacehaven and Telsocmbe host Steyning Town in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull
