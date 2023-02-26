Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Action from Worthing FC's 2-1 win over Hungerford at Woodside Road

24 photos as Worthing FC beat Hungerford Town in National League South

Worthing FC came from a goal down to beat Hungerford Town 2-1 at Woodside Road and move to within two points of the National South top three.

By Steve Bone
5 hours ago

Reece Meekums – who were among the scorers in the midweek 6-0 hammering of Dulwich Hamlet – were both on target again as the Rebels recovered from Hungerford opening the scoring.

See Mike Gunn’s pictures from the match on this page and those linked and get Adam Hinshelwood’s thoughts on the game on this website and in the Worthing Herald during the week.

1. Worthing v Hungerford pictures by Mike Gunn (27).jpg

Action from Worthing FC's 2-1 win over Hungerford at Woodside Road

Photo: Mike Gunn

Photo Sales

2. Worthing v Hungerford pictures by Mike Gunn (16).jpg

Action from Worthing FC's 2-1 win over Hungerford at Woodside Road

Photo: Mike Gunn

Photo Sales

3. Worthing v Hungerford pictures by Mike Gunn (5).jpg

Action from Worthing FC's 2-1 win over Hungerford at Woodside Road

Photo: Mike Gunn

Photo Sales

4. Worthing v Hungerford pictures by Mike Gunn (19).jpg

Action from Worthing FC's 2-1 win over Hungerford at Woodside Road

Photo: Mike Gunn

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Worthing FCAdam Hinshelwood