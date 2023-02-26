24 photos as Worthing FC beat Hungerford Town in National League South
Worthing FC came from a goal down to beat Hungerford Town 2-1 at Woodside Road and move to within two points of the National South top three.
Reece Meekums – who were among the scorers in the midweek 6-0 hammering of Dulwich Hamlet – were both on target again as the Rebels recovered from Hungerford opening the scoring.
See Mike Gunn’s pictures from the match on this page and those linked and get Adam Hinshelwood’s thoughts on the game on this website and in the Worthing Herald during the week.