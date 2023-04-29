24 photos as Worthing FC clinch home play-off match by beating Hemel Hempstead

Home is where the heart is – Worthing FC gave the Woodside Road faithful another victory to savour, and guaranteed another match at the ground in the process.

Goals by Mo Dabre, Ollie Pearce and Kane Wills – all before the break – wrapped up the Reds’ 22nd league win of the season and put them fourth in the final table. Reece Grant’s reply for Hemel did nothing to take the gloss of another great day for the club.

Fourth spot means they will welcome seventh-placed Braintree to town on Wednesday evening for a play-off which will decide who goes to Oxford City in the semi-final.

Before the match there was a minute’s applause for Mathew Major, the chairman of the Sussex FA and one-time influential figure at clubs including Worthing and Shoreham, who died last week.

Check out Mike Gunn's pictures from the 3-1 win over Hemel on this page and the ones linked and get first news of the Braintree result on this website and our @sport_sussex Twitter feed on Wednesday night.

