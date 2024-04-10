Action from Worthing's win at DartfordAction from Worthing's win at Dartford
24 photos as Worthing FC clinch play-off spot with win at Dartford

A second-half comeback gave Worthing victory at Dartford – and secured a National League South spot play-off place for the second season running.
By Steve Bone
Published 10th Apr 2024, 07:44 BST

The relegation-threatened hosts led 1-0 at the break but Brad Dolaghan equalised four minutes into the second half – his fourth goal in three games – and Kane Wills struck the goal that proved the winner.

It means Worthing are assured of a top-seven finish, and still have a chance of finishing second or third, which would put them straight into a play-off semi-final, rather than having to play an extra game to reach that stage.

Aarran Racine’s team’s final two games are away to St Albans and at home to Weston-super-Mare.

See Mike Gunn’s pictures from the win at Dartford on this page and the ones linked.

Action from Worthing's win at Dartford

Action from Worthing's win at Dartford

Action from Worthing's win at Dartford

Action from Worthing's win at Dartford

