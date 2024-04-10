24 photos as Worthing FC clinch play-off spot with win at Dartford

The relegation-threatened hosts led 1-0 at the break but Brad Dolaghan equalised four minutes into the second half – his fourth goal in three games – and Kane Wills struck the goal that proved the winner.

It means Worthing are assured of a top-seven finish, and still have a chance of finishing second or third, which would put them straight into a play-off semi-final, rather than having to play an extra game to reach that stage.

Aarran Racine’s team’s final two games are away to St Albans and at home to Weston-super-Mare.

See Mike Gunn’s pictures from the win at Dartford on this page and the ones linked.

1 . Dartford v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (19).jpg Action from Worthing's win at Dartford Photo: Mike Gunn

2 . Dartford v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (22).jpg Action from Worthing's win at Dartford Photo: Mike Gunn

3 . Dartford v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (24).jpg Action from Worthing's win at Dartford Photo: Mike Gunn