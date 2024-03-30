24 photos as Worthing hit five to win at Havant in National South

Action from Worthing's 5-1 win at Havant and WaterloovilleAction from Worthing's 5-1 win at Havant and Waterlooville
Worthing returned to form in emphatic style by hammering Havant and Waterlooville to move a step closer to the National League South play-offs.
By Steve Bone
Published 30th Mar 2024, 11:51 GMT

After a run of four games without a win, interim boss Aarran Racine needed the Rebels to get the wins going again and they did so at Westleigh Park, winning 5-1 to move up to fifth place – and they’re six points ahead of the first team outside the play-off zone.

Ollie Pearce (2, including 1 pen), Tommy Willard, Danny Cashman and Fin Chadwick got the goals that left the home side staring relegation in the face.

See pictures from the match by Mike Gunn on this page and the ones linked and we’ll have more of the same on Monday, when Worthing host fellow play-off hopefuls Hampton and Richmond.

