24 photos from a surprise defeat for Newhaven against Eastbourne Town

Town, one of a clutch of clubs in the pack behind the Dockers, won 4-0 at Fort Road to leave the Dockers top only on goal difference and by virtue of rivals also slipping up.

Hassocks are still level with them although also lost – at home to Crowborough – while Steyning missed the chance to lleapfrog both of them when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Crawley Down Gatewick.

See pictures by Paul Trunfull from the Newhaven v Eastbourne Town match on this page and those linked. Get local football action in the Sussex Express and Eastbourne Herald, both out on Friday.

1 . Newhaven v Eastbourne Town pictures by Paul Trunfull (18).jpg Action from Newhaven FC's home defeat to Eastbourne Town Photo: Paul Trunfull

2 . Newhaven v Eastbourne Town pictures by Paul Trunfull (15).jpg Action from Newhaven FC's home defeat to Eastbourne Town Photo: Paul Trunfull

3 . Newhaven v Eastbourne Town pictures by Paul Trunfull (10).jpg Action from Newhaven FC's home defeat to Eastbourne Town Photo: Paul Trunfull

4 . Newhaven v Eastbourne Town pictures by Paul Trunfull (9).jpg Action from Newhaven FC's home defeat to Eastbourne Town Photo: Paul Trunfull