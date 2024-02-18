BREAKING
Action from Newhaven FC's home defeat to Eastbourne TownAction from Newhaven FC's home defeat to Eastbourne Town
Action from Newhaven FC's home defeat to Eastbourne Town

24 photos from a surprise defeat for Newhaven against Eastbourne Town

Newhaven remain top of the Southern Combination but their title bid suffered a rare setback at the hands of Eastbourne Town,
By Steve Bone
Published 18th Feb 2024, 14:53 GMT

Town, one of a clutch of clubs in the pack behind the Dockers, won 4-0 at Fort Road to leave the Dockers top only on goal difference and by virtue of rivals also slipping up.

Hassocks are still level with them although also lost – at home to Crowborough – while Steyning missed the chance to lleapfrog both of them when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Crawley Down Gatewick.

See pictures by Paul Trunfull from the Newhaven v Eastbourne Town match on this page and those linked. Get local football action in the Sussex Express and Eastbourne Herald, both out on Friday.

Action from Newhaven FC's home defeat to Eastbourne Town

1. Newhaven v Eastbourne Town pictures by Paul Trunfull (18).jpg

Action from Newhaven FC's home defeat to Eastbourne Town Photo: Paul Trunfull

Action from Newhaven FC's home defeat to Eastbourne Town

2. Newhaven v Eastbourne Town pictures by Paul Trunfull (15).jpg

Action from Newhaven FC's home defeat to Eastbourne Town Photo: Paul Trunfull

Action from Newhaven FC's home defeat to Eastbourne Town

3. Newhaven v Eastbourne Town pictures by Paul Trunfull (10).jpg

Action from Newhaven FC's home defeat to Eastbourne Town Photo: Paul Trunfull

Action from Newhaven FC's home defeat to Eastbourne Town

4. Newhaven v Eastbourne Town pictures by Paul Trunfull (9).jpg

Action from Newhaven FC's home defeat to Eastbourne Town Photo: Paul Trunfull

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:NewhavenHassocksCrowborough