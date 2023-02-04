24 photos from Worthing FC's National League South visit to Tonbridge Angels

Worthing hit a spot on Tonbridge trouble – slipping to a rare National South defeat despite scoring first.

Kane Wills scored to put Adam Hinshelwood’s side ahead midway through the first half and it stayed that way until an hour had passed, when Tariq Hinds levelled. Joe Turner got the Angels’ winner 11 minutes from time.

It was the Rebels’ first defeat since before Christmas and meant they dropped a place to fifth.

See Mike Gunn’s pictures from the match on this page and those linked. Get the latest from Woodside Road in the Herald, out on Thursday.

1 . Tonbridge Angels v Wothing pictures by Mike Gunn (4).jpg Action from Worthing FC's visit to Tonbridge Angels in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn Photo Sales

2 . Tonbridge Angels v Wothing pictures by Mike Gunn (26).jpg Action from Worthing FC's visit to Tonbridge Angels in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn Photo Sales

3 . Tonbridge Angels v Wothing pictures by Mike Gunn (29).jpg Action from Worthing FC's visit to Tonbridge Angels in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn Photo Sales

4 . Tonbridge Angels v Wothing pictures by Mike Gunn (21).jpg Action from Worthing FC's visit to Tonbridge Angels in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn Photo Sales