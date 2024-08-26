Hemel Hempstead v Worthing pictures by Kyle HemsleyHemel Hempstead v Worthing pictures by Kyle Hemsley
Hemel Hempstead v Worthing pictures by Kyle Hemsley

24 photos from Worthing's dramatic National South draw at Hemel Hempstead

By Steve Bone
Published 26th Aug 2024, 08:01 BST
Worthing’s unbeaten start on the road continued when Jack Spong pounced for a late equaliser at Hemel Hempstead.

The match was six minutes into time added on when Spong made it 1-1 – cancelling out Ricardo German’s opener for the hosts on the half hour.

It means Chris Agutter’s team have a win and two draws from their opening three games, in a start which involves their first six games away from home, because of ongoing work at Woodside Road.

They’re on their travels again today (Monday) when they go to Truro. Nothing like a nice derby for the bank holiday…

See Kyle Hemsley’s photos from Hemel Hempstead v Worthing on this page and the ones linked. Get all the reaction to the holiday games in the Herald and on this website later in the week.

Hemel Hempstead v Worthing pictures by Kyle Hemsley

1. Hemel Hempstead v Worthing pictures by Kyle Hemsley (36).JPG

Hemel Hempstead v Worthing pictures by Kyle Hemsley Photo: Kyle Hemsley

Hemel Hempstead v Worthing pictures by Kyle Hemsley

2. 2023 [email protected]

Hemel Hempstead v Worthing pictures by Kyle Hemsley Photo: KYLE HEMSLEY : Kyle Hemsley

Hemel Hempstead v Worthing pictures by Kyle Hemsley

3. Hemel Hempstead v Worthing pictures by Kyle Hemsley (39).JPG

Hemel Hempstead v Worthing pictures by Kyle Hemsley Photo: Kyle Hemsley

Hemel Hempstead v Worthing pictures by Kyle Hemsley

4. 2023 [email protected]

Hemel Hempstead v Worthing pictures by Kyle Hemsley Photo: KYLE HEMSLEY : Kyle Hemsley

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Hemel HempsteadChris Agutter

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.