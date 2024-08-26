24 photos from Worthing's dramatic National South draw at Hemel Hempstead

The match was six minutes into time added on when Spong made it 1-1 – cancelling out Ricardo German’s opener for the hosts on the half hour.

It means Chris Agutter’s team have a win and two draws from their opening three games, in a start which involves their first six games away from home, because of ongoing work at Woodside Road.

They’re on their travels again today (Monday) when they go to Truro. Nothing like a nice derby for the bank holiday…

See Kyle Hemsley’s photos from Hemel Hempstead v Worthing on this page and the ones linked. Get all the reaction to the holiday games in the Herald and on this website later in the week.

