24 photos from Yeovil Town's win at Eastbourne Borough in National League South

Eastbourne Borough suffered a narrow defeat at home to leaders Yeovil at the start of a busy festive period in National League South.

A goal by Frank Nouble was enough for the Somerset side to take the points, leaving Borough 21st and Yeovil eight points clear at the top and looking good for promotion back to the National League premier.

Borough now have a double header with Worthing to look forward to – they go to Woodside Road on Boxing Day then host the return game on New Year’s Day. Worthing lost 2-0 at Hemel on Saturday but remain in the play-off places, sitting sixth for Christmas.

See Lydia and Nick Redman’s pictures from Eastbourne Borough v Yeovil on this page and the ones linked.

