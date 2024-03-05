24 pictures as Aarran Racine gets winning start as Worthing boss at Chelmsford City

Washam’s brilliant late strike from around 30 yards out sealed a win over second-placed Chelmsford City and left the Rebels just five points behind them in third place in the tablr.

It was their first game since Adam Hinshelwood, Gary Elphick and Cameron Morrison left last week for York City and could not have been a better start for interim manager Racine and his assistants Darren Budd and Dean Hammond.

See pictures from the win at Chelmsford on this page and the ones linked – taken by Mike Gunn. Get all the latest Rebels news in the Worthing Herald, out on Thurdday.

1 . Chelmsford City v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (22).jpg Action from Worthing's National League South win at Chelmsford City Photo: Mike Gunn

2 . Chelmsford City v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (24).jpg Action from Worthing's National League South win at Chelmsford City Photo: Mike Gunn

3 . Chelmsford City v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (25).jpg Action from Worthing's National League South win at Chelmsford City Photo: Mike Gunn