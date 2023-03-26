Edit Account-Sign Out
24 pictures as Eastbourne Borough earn National South point at Chippenham

Eastbourne Borough remain close to the play-off race in National League South after a 1-1 draw at Chippenham.

By Steve Bone
Published 26th Mar 2023, 11:56 BST

Shiloh Remy gave Danny Bloor’s team the lead in the first half but Joe Parker levelled for the Wiltshire hosts nine minutes from time.

It leaves the Sports in 11th spot but only three points off the play-off zone with six games to play – starting at Weymouth on Saturday.

See pictures from Chippenham v Borough game by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked. Get the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald every Friday.

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 draw at Chippenham in National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 draw at Chippenham in National League South Photo: Trevor Round:Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 draw at Chippenham in National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 draw at Chippenham in National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

