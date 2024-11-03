24 pictures as leaders Haywards Heath Town beat Peacehaven & Telscombe in SCFL premier

Goals by Lewis Finney in the first half and Jack Meeres and – late on – Kiarn Asafu-Adjaye kept up a storming run that’s seen Naim Rouane’s team go clear of neighbours Hassocks at the summit.

The Tye remain in sixth place in the table.

See pictures from this latest win – by Paul Trunfull – on this page and the ones linked, and get plenty of local football action in the Sussex Express and Mid Sussex Times during the week.

1 . Peacehaven v Haywards Heath Town pictures by Pauk Trunfull (9).jpg Peacehaven and Telscombe v Haywards Heath Town Photo: Paul Trunfull

