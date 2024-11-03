24 pictures as leaders Haywards Heath Town beat Peacehaven & Telscombe in SCFL premier

Peacehaven and Telscombe v Haywards Heath Townplaceholder image
By Steve Bone
Published 3rd Nov 2024, 13:48 BST
Haywards Heath Town’s fine season continued with a 3-0 win at Peacehaven and Telscombe that kept them five points clear at the top of the SCFL premier division.

Goals by Lewis Finney in the first half and Jack Meeres and – late on – Kiarn Asafu-Adjaye kept up a storming run that’s seen Naim Rouane’s team go clear of neighbours Hassocks at the summit.

The Tye remain in sixth place in the table.

See pictures from this latest win – by Paul Trunfull – on this page and the ones linked, and get plenty of local football action in the Sussex Express and Mid Sussex Times during the week.

