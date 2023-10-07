BREAKING
Action from Worthing's 2-2 draw with Truro City in the National League South
24 pictures as nine-man Worthing are denied victory by Truro City

Worthing had two men sent off on an afternoon of mixed emotions at Woodside Road as they fought back from a goal down to lead – only to concede a 95th-minute equaliser.
By Steve Bone
Published 7th Oct 2023, 20:54 BST

Second half goals from Joe Felix and – from the spot – Ollie Pearce put them on course for victory after Ed Palmer’s fourth-minute opener for Truro. But after Luca Woodhouse and Felix saw red, Ryan Brett nicked a point for City five minutes into time added on.

The result means Adam Hinshelwood’s side are still fifth in the table.

Get the latest from the Rebels camp in the Worthing Herald on Thursday and see Mike Gunn’s pictures from the draw on this page and the ones linked.

Action from Worthing's 2-2 draw with Truro City in the National League South Photo: MIKE GUNN:Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing's 2-2 draw with Truro City in the National League South Photo: MIKE GUNN:Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing's 2-2 draw with Truro City in the National League South Photo: MIKE GUNN:Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing's 2-2 draw with Truro City in the National League South Photo: MIKE GUNN:Mike Gunn

