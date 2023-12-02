24 pictures as Ollie Pearce's hat-trick puts Worthing FC back in play-off zone
Worthing FC recorded their tenth league win of the season to move back into the National League South play-off places – and it was thanks to striker Ollie Peace.
By Steve Bone
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 21:29 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 13:24 GMT
After Matt McClure gave visitors Chippenham Town the lead just before the break, Pearce levelled just after it. He went on to score another two in the half to confirm a 3-1 win for Adam Hinshelwood’s men, just what they needed after going out of the Sussex Senior Cup to Littlehampton Town in midweek.
See pictures from the win over Chippenham on this page and the ones linked and get Jack Williams’ match report on this website later on Sunday – and all the reaction in the Worthing Herald on Thursday.
