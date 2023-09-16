BREAKING
24 pictures as Pagham beat AFC Uckfield in the Southern Combination premier

Pagham chalked up their second SCFL premier win of the season as they put four past AFC Uckfield at Nyetimber Lane.
By Steve Bone
Published 16th Sep 2023, 19:57 BST

Tom Jefkins (2), Toby Pointing and Dan Simmonds scored as Jason Mines’ team moved up to 14th at the expense of the Oakmen.

See pictures by Roger Smith from the match on this page and the ones linked. Get the local footall action in the Bognor Observer and Sussex Express, out Thursday and Friday respectively.

Action from Pagham's win over AFC Uckfield in the SCFL premier Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith

Action from Pagham's win over AFC Uckfield in the SCFL premier Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith

Action from Pagham's win over AFC Uckfield in the SCFL premier Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith

Action from Pagham's win over AFC Uckfield in the SCFL premier Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith

