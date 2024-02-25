24 pictures as Worthing take on Braintree Town in National League South

BREAKING
Worthing slipped to a second straight National League South defeat as Braintree won at Woodside Road.
By Steve Bone
Published 25th Feb 2024, 12:23 GMT

Aaron Blair put the Essex team ahead in the 29th minute and the Rebels couldn’t find a reply.

They drop to third place in the table and are next in action away to Dartford next Saturday.

See pictures from the match on this page and those linked and get all the latest from the Worthing camp in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

